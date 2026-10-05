India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer praised teenage superstar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of the five-match T20I series against the West Indies. The southpaw has been the talk of the town ever since Rajasthan Royals paid a whopping sum of Rs 1.1 crore for him at the IPL 2025 auction. Sooryavanshi came up with equally impressive batting performances in the IPL as well as for India's Under-19 and 'A' teams. He did get off to a good start in international cricket, registering scores of 14, 13 and 15 against England, but emerged as the Player of the Series in the T20Is against Zimbabwe.

Speaking about Sooryavanshi, Iyer said, "I keep interacting with Vaibhav in terms of what he does outside the field because everyone talks to him about cricket, and we know how talented and gifted an individual he is. So, just talking about his lifestyle outside cricket, that interaction, knowing about his family, what he does, and what excites him more, helps him be more of himself when he talks about it.

"And a very silent guy, but on the field, is very destructive. So, that's an irony when you look at him. He's a very charming, sweet guy to interact with and good to have around the dressing room. And I know that his time will come, because we have World Cup-winning openers right now, and they deserve the time out there. He's still in the 15, so definitely, when his time comes, he is going to dominate Indian cricket."

Sooryavanshi was part of India's gold-medal winning team at Asian Games 2026. The Iyer-led side defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 19 runs in the final to defend its title.

The captain also made it clear that the youngster's current position behind established openers should not be interpreted as a lack of faith in his ability. After leading the T20I side to an Asian Games gold medal, he will now be looking to carry the same momentum into the five matches against the West Indies and seal the series early.

(With IANS Inputs)

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