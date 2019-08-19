 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey To Lead India A Teams Against South Africa A

Updated: 19 August 2019 22:55 IST

The one-day series will be played at The Sports Hub, Thiruvananthapuram, starting August 29.

Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey To Lead India A Teams Against South Africa A
Shreyas Iyer recently hit back-to-back fifties in the final two ODIs against the West Indies. © AFP

Middle-order batsmen Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey will lead the India A teams in the five one-day matches against South Africa A starting later this month in Thiruvananthapuram, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Monday. The senior selection committee of the board met in Mumbai to pick the India A squads for the upcoming five-match series. Pandey will lead the team picked for the first three matches, while the team for the remaining two games will be led by Iyer. 

The one-day series will be played at The Sports Hub, Thiruvananthapuram, starting August 29.

Delhi Capitals skipper Iyer, 24, recently hit back-to-back fifties in the final two ODIs in the West Indies to help India clinch the three-match series 2-0 after the first match got washed out. 

Pandey, who played in all the three T20Is in the West Indies which preceded the one-dayers, failed to impress with the bat.

The players who have been picked for all the five matches include Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Nitish Rana, Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur.

India A team for the first three matches:

Manish Pandey (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Nitish Rana, Ricky Bhui, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed. 

India A team for the last two matches:

Shreyas Iyer (capt), Shubman Gill, Prashant Chopra, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Ishan Porel.
 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shreyas Gopal Shreyas Gopal Manish Krishnanand Pandey Manish Pandey Cricket India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Manish Pandey will lead the India A side in first three matches
  • The team for the remaining two games will be led by Shreyas Iyer
  • The one-day series will be played at The Sports Hub, Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Rishabh Pant Masterclass Guides Delhi Capitals To 5-Wicket Win Against Rajasthan Royals
Rishabh Pant Masterclass Guides Delhi Capitals To 5-Wicket Win Against Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2019, DC vs RR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, DC vs RR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Seek Top Two Finish, Rajasthan Royals Hope For Miracle
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Seek Top Two Finish, Rajasthan Royals Hope For Miracle
Former Cricketers Call For "Common Sense Rule" After RCB vs RR Match Is Abandoned
Former Cricketers Call For "Common Sense Rule" After RCB vs RR Match Is Abandoned
Pleased To Dismiss Virat Kohli And Ab De Villiers Twice: Shreyas Gopal
Pleased To Dismiss Virat Kohli And Ab De Villiers Twice: Shreyas Gopal
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.