Team India cricketer Shreyas Iyer was seen shaking a leg with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma in a video uploaded on Instagram. Shreyas can be seen dressed comfortably in workout gear, with the background in the video resembling that of a gym. "Thinking on our feet," read the caption on the video uploaded by the 26-year-old on the social media platform. The performance of the duo has drawn praise from all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Team India fielding coach R Sridhar and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan among others.

"To cool bro," read the reaction from Hardik in the comments section. Prithi further had a similar reaction to the video, expressing that it was "Too cool".

R Sridhar hailed the performance as "too good", stating that he watched the video on loop. "Too good...watched it on loop," said the Team India fielding coach.

Shreyas was last seen in action during the limited-overs leg of the recently concluded Indian tour of Australia. The 26-year-old sustained a shoulder injury during the tour, resulting in him missing the latest edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Shreyas earlier captained Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), before the Australia tour. The batsman led from the front as the Delhi-based franchise reached their first-ever final of the cash-rich league.

The 26-year-old finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the edition of the tournament, accumulating 519 runs in 17 matches. Shreyas scored these runs at an average of 34.60 and strike rate of 123.27.