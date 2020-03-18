 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Shreyas Iyer And Hardik Pandya's Bromance On Instagram Will Leave You In Splits

Updated: 18 March 2020 20:17 IST

Shreyas Iyer posted a couple of images and a video on Instagram where he seems to be showing off his arm and a wristwatch.

Shreyas Iyer And Hardik Pandyas Bromance On Instagram Will Leave You In Splits
Shreyas Iyer shared a hilarious picture with Hardik Pandya. © Instagram

Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya were involved in a series of funny posts on Instagram. The Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer posted a couple of images and a video on Instagram where he seems to be showing off his arm and a wristwatch. However,  when you swipe to the next image you see that the forearm in the previous image was of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. In the final post, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer can be seen laughing about the same. Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya seem to share a good camaraderie off the field as well. Both players will be looking to make the most of the upcoming IPL season.

Expectation vs Reality.... Swipe left@hardikpandya93

A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41) on

KL Rahul also commented on the post and advised Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya to make sure they wash their hands. To which Iyer replied that they did not shake hands by sharing a cross sign emoji.

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was another Indian player who saw the funny side of the video and went on to comment "Ohh Jesus" alongside laughing emojis on the post shared by Iyer.

Hardik Pandya was set to return to the Indian team after a long hiatus against South Africa in the three-match One Day series.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the series got canceled and has further delayed the all-rounder's return to international cricket. The cricketers are at the moment enjoying a break from cricket as all cricket assignments have been postponed as a precautionary measure to keep everybody safe from coronavirus.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Shreyas Iyer Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shreyas Iyer posted a couple of images and a video on Instagram
  • In the video Iyer seems to be showing off his arm and a wristwatch.
  • KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal were among those commented on the post
Related Articles
ICC Includes Two Indian Women Umpires In Its Panel
ICC Includes Two Indian Women Umpires In Its Panel
Sanjay Bangar Not Taking Up Bangladesh Cricket Boards Coaching Offer
Sanjay Bangar Not Taking Up Bangladesh Cricket Board's Coaching Offer
Virat Kohlis Aggressive Celebrations During 2018-19 Series Made Justin Langer Feel Like A "Punching Bag"
Virat Kohli's Aggressive Celebrations During 2018-19 Series Made Justin Langer Feel Like A "Punching Bag"
South Africa Cricketers To Self-Isolate For 14 Days After Returning From Aborted India Tour
South Africa Cricketers To Self-Isolate For 14 Days After Returning From Aborted India Tour
World Test Championship Without India-Pakistan Series "Makes No Sense", Says Waqar Younis
World Test Championship Without India-Pakistan Series "Makes No Sense", Says Waqar Younis
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.