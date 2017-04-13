Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza Celebrate 7 Years Of Marriage And Success Against West Indies

Shortly after South African batsman AB de Villiers went public with how his wife motivated him for his remarkable return to form after injury, it is now the turn of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik to appreciate his wife Sania Mirza's contribution in shaping his cricket career. The couple, who got married in 2010, celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Shoaib played a major role in Pakistan's One-Day International series victory against the West Indies. The right-handed batsman scored a century in the last ODI to thump the opposition, which also fetched him Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards.

Shoaib wished his wife on Twitter and dedicated his awards to her. "Happy anniversary Sania. My award is dedicated to you for showing me the power of dreams and here we are celebrating our 7 years MA!" Shoaib wrote.

My award is dedicated to you for showing me the power of dreams & here we are celebrating our 7 years MA! — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) April 12, 2017

An ecstatic Sania joined others to wish her husband on social media after the feat. She wrote, "Yay Shoaib, well done."

Malik scored a match-winning hundred to take Pakistan to a six-wicket win in the third and final ODI of the series on Tuesday. The 35-year-old scored 101 which included two sixes and ten fours.

He along with Mohammad Hafeez took Pakistan to 236 in reply to the West Indies' 233. The visitors easily achieved the target in the 44th over to seal the series.

With this victory, Pakistan continued their winning run in ODI series and two decade long unbeaten streak against the West Indies in 50-over encounters.