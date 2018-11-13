 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Shoaib Malik Posts Emotional Message After Pulling Out Of T10 League
Read In

Updated: 13 November 2018 10:55 IST

Shoaib Malik was part of the Punjab Legends team for the second season of the T10 League.

Shoaib Malik Posts Emotional Message After Pulling Out Of T10 League
Shoaib Malik has pulled out of T10 League to spend time with his wife and son. © Twitter

Shoaib Malik will not be a part of the T10 League, the Pakistan cricketer announced via an emotional post on his official Twitter handle on Monday night. Shoaib Malik was set to play for the Punjab Legends in the second season of the T10 League but he said that he wants to be with his wife, Sania Miza, and son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik, "more than anything else". Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who got married on April 12, 2010, became parents of a baby boy on October 29.

Shoaib Malik had taken to Twitter to announce that Sania Mirza and him had named their son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

However, Shoaib Malik, who is a key member of the Pakistan cricket team, had to return to national duty with his side hosting New Zealand in a two-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

Following the T20I series, Pakistan and New Zealand clashed in a three-match ODI series, which ended on Sunday.

The two teams will also face other in a three-match Test series but Shoaib Malik is not part of the Pakistan squad.

The first Test will take place from 16 November in Abu Dhabi, with the second in Dubai from 24 November. The teams will move to Abu Dhabi, again, for the third Test, which starts on December 3.

The second edition of the T10 cricket league will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 21 to December 2.

The league will have eight teams compared to six last year -- Kerala Kings, Punjab Legends, Maratha Arabians, Bengal Tigers, The Karachians, Rajputs, Northern Warriors and Pakhtoons.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Shoaib Malik Sania Mirza Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shoaib Malik pulls out of T10 League
  • Shoaib Malik made the announcement with an emotional post
  • Shoaib Malik said that he wants to spend time with his wife and son
Related Articles
Watch: Unlucky Shoaib Malik Gets Dismissed In Bizarre Fashion
Watch: Unlucky Shoaib Malik Gets Dismissed In Bizarre Fashion
Watch: Massive Injury Scare For Pakistan Batsman After Being Hit By Ferocious Bouncer
Watch: Massive Injury Scare For Pakistan Batsman After Being Hit By Ferocious Bouncer
Sania Mirza And Baby Izhaan Watch "Baba" Shoaib Malik Play
Sania Mirza And Baby Izhaan Watch "Baba" Shoaib Malik Play
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Name Baby Boy Izhaan Mirza Malik
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Name Baby Boy Izhaan Mirza Malik
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Become Parents To Baby Boy, Fans Congratulate Couple
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Become Parents To Baby Boy, Fans Congratulate Couple
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.