 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Shoaib Malik Gets Hit On The Head, Shows Symptoms Of Delayed Concussion

Updated: 16 January 2018 18:14 IST

Shoaib Malik was not wearing a helmet when he went in to bat.

Shoaib Malik Gets Hit On The Head, Shows Symptoms Of Delayed Concussion
Shoaib Malik was hit on the head during the fourth ODI against New Zealand. © AFP

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik was hit on the head during the fourth ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton. The incident took place in the 32nd over of the match when Malik was trying to steal a single and the throw from Colin Munro hit him right at the back of the head. Malik came into bat without wearing a helmet as spinners were bowling and paid the price of not taking proper precautions while going out to bat. The impact of the ball hitting the head was so hard that it ricocheted off for a boundary. Going by the latest reports, it has been ascertained that the Pakistani all-rounder has shown symptoms of a delayed concussion and need to be monitored for further evaluation.

Malik was given immediate medical attention after being hit on the head and resumed his innings soon after. However, his stay at the crease was curtailed as Mitchell Santner dismissed him in the next over.

According to espncricinfo, Pakistan physiotherapist VB Singh said, "Shoaib was assessed by the match doctor and myself. He did not have any symptoms of a concussion and was able to carry on playing. After getting out, he was reassessed and was showing delayed concussion signs. He is doing well and is resting. As advised by the match doctor and Pakistan team physiotherapist, he will not be taking any further part in the match."

Pakistan lost the fourth ODI by five wickets. The result puts New Zealand up 4-0 in the five-match series and sets a new record for the Black Caps of 11 consecutive international victories.

Topics : New Zealand Pakistan Shoaib Malik Seddon Park, Hamilton Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shoaib Malik was hit on the head
  • Malik came into bat without wearing a helmet
  • Malik was given immediate medical attention
Related Articles
Watch: Babar Azam Concedes 6 Sixes In An Over, Then Hits 26-Ball Century
Watch: Babar Azam Concedes 6 Sixes In An Over, Then Hits 26-Ball Century
India-Pakistan Cricket Video Rated By ICC As One Of The Best Moments Of 2017
India-Pakistan Cricket Video Rated By ICC As One Of The Best Moments Of 2017
Sania Mirza Turns 31, Husband Shoaib Malik Sends Sweet Message
Sania Mirza Turns 31, Husband Shoaib Malik Sends Sweet Message
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 10 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.