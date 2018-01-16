Shoaib Malik Gets Hit On The Head, Shows Symptoms Of Delayed Concussion

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik was hit on the head during the fourth ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton. The incident took place in the 32nd over of the match when Malik was trying to steal a single and the throw from Colin Munro hit him right at the back of the head. Malik came into bat without wearing a helmet as spinners were bowling and paid the price of not taking proper precautions while going out to bat. The impact of the ball hitting the head was so hard that it ricocheted off for a boundary. Going by the latest reports, it has been ascertained that the Pakistani all-rounder has shown symptoms of a delayed concussion and need to be monitored for further evaluation.