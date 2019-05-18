 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Shoaib Malik Clatters His Own Stumps, Twitter Can't Stop Laughing - Watch

Updated: 18 May 2019 11:15 IST

Shoaib Malik smashed his own stumps bringing an unfortunate end to his brisk 41 off 26.

Shoaib Malik Clatters His Own Stumps, Twitter Can
Shoaib Malik was attempting to master the art of late cut from way back in his crease. © Screengrab @englandcricket

Shoaib Malik, the Pakistan veteran, became just the eighth man to ever get out hit-wicket twice in one-day international (ODI) cricket. The exclusive club features greats of the game like Allan Border, Kumar Sangakkara and Malik's compatriot Misbah-ul-Haq. Malik, whose first hit-wicket dismissal came in 2003, rattled all his stumps during the fourth ODI against England at Trent Bridge on Friday. Malik was attempting to master the art of late cut from way back in his crease against fast-bowler Mark Wood. To the bowler's surprise, Malik smashed his own stumps bringing an unfortunate end to his brisk 41 off 26.

Soon, the video of the comic dismissal was posted on social media and there was no mercy shown to the senior cricketer.

As far as the match is concerned, Ben Stokes's unbeaten 71 rescued England from a top-order collapse as the World Cup hosts and favourites beat Pakistan by three wickets with three balls to spare. 

England also secured the five-match series at 3-0 up with one to play.

England were cruising to a target of 341 at 201 for one when Jason Roy's dismissal for 114 sparked a collapse that saw three wickets lost for seven runs in 10 balls.

And when Moeen Ali was out for a duck, England were 216 for five.

But Stokes steadied the ship with Tom Curran (31) and got England back on track in a stand of 61.

Pakistan captain Safraz Ahmed was once again left lamenting his side's sloppy fielding.

Earlier, Malik, who is married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, had returned home citing personal reasons and missed the T20I and the first three ODIs. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Shoaib Malik Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shoaib Malik's first hit-wicket dismissal came in 2003
  • Shoaib Malik rattled all his stumps during the fourth ODI against England
  • England secured the five-match series at 3-0 up with one to play
Related Articles
Shoaib Malik To Return Home From England To Deal With Domestic Issue
Shoaib Malik To Return Home From England To Deal With Domestic Issue
Aaron Finch Century Fires Australia To Eight-Wicket Win Over Pakistan In 1st ODI
Aaron Finch Century Fires Australia To Eight-Wicket Win Over Pakistan In 1st ODI
Sarfraz Ahmed Picked As Pakistan
Sarfraz Ahmed Picked As Pakistan's Captain For 2019 World Cup
4th ODI: Pakistan Bowlers Force Series Decider After Sarfraz Ahmed Ban
4th ODI: Pakistan Bowlers Force Series Decider After Sarfraz Ahmed Ban
Pakistan Have "Very Good Chance" To Win World Cup 2019: Shoaib Malik
Pakistan Have "Very Good Chance" To Win World Cup 2019: Shoaib Malik
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.