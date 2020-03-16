 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram Engage In Hilarious Banter On Twitter

Updated: 16 March 2020 12:51 IST

Wasim Akram's nostalgic tweet soon turned into hilarious banter with his former teammate Shoaib Akhtar.

Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram Engage In Hilarious Banter On Twitter
Wasim Akram was Shoaib Akhtar's captain in their playing days. © AFP

What started as a trip down memory lane for former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram soon turned into hilarious banter with then-teammate Shoaib Akhtar on Twitter. Tweeting a picture with Akhtar, Akram reminisced about the particular jersey they were wearing in that match, saying it was the best ODI kit he had worn as it captured Pakistan's colours, language and flag besides looking "really cool". "One of the best things about playing for Pakistan was proudly wearing my uniform, and this one had to be the best ODI kit I had ever worn. It was the perfect representation of our nations colours, language and flag and it also looked really cool," he tweeted and tagged Shoaib Akhtar.

In the picture, Akram can be seen talking to Shoaib Akhtar with a certain intensity, while the latter hears him out with the ball in hand.

The legendary pacer was quick to respond to his former skipper, saying "Looks like I was really getting told off. Tell me then, what were you saying to me?"

Akram was not one to let the opportunity to do some light-hearted trolling go so easily.

"I was probably saying any chance of bowling straight shabby," he responded, along with a grinning emoji.

Akhtar, often considered the fastest bowler to have played the game, then fired in a yorker.

"Janay dain @wasimakramlive bhai (Let it go, bro)," he tweeted and added "I was probably the most accurate bowler you captained."

Shoaib Akhtar keeps finding himself in the news for the statements he makes on his YouTube channel, which are often controversial.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shoaib Akhtar Wasim Akram Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Wasim Akram tweeted a photo with Shoaib Akhtar, reminiscing over a jersey
  • Akhtar soon said it looked like Akram was scolding him in the picture
  • It led to a hilarious exchange of tweets between the two
Related Articles
Babar Azam One Of The Greatest Finds Of Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar
Babar Azam One Of The Greatest Finds Of Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar Reacts As PSL Team Official Uses Mobile In Dug-Out
Shoaib Akhtar Reacts As PSL Team Official Uses Mobile In Dug-Out
"India, Pakistan Can Trade Aloo-Pyaaz, Why Not Play Cricket?": Shoaib Akhtar
"India, Pakistan Can Trade Aloo-Pyaaz, Why Not Play Cricket?": Shoaib Akhtar
"Is This How You Treat Your Stars?" Shoaib Akhtar Fumes At PCB After Under-19 Teams Loss To India
"Is This How You Treat Your Stars?" Shoaib Akhtar Fumes At PCB After Under-19 Team's Loss To India
Pakistan Under-19 Players Need To Learn From Yashasvi Jaiswal, Says Shoaib Akhtar
Pakistan Under-19 Players Need To Learn From Yashasvi Jaiswal, Says Shoaib Akhtar
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.