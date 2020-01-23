 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Have More Money Than Hair On His Head": Shoaib Akhtar Takes Nasty Dig At Virender Sehwag

Updated: 23 January 2020 09:12 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন தமிழில் படிக்க

Shoaib Akhtar took a distasteful dig at the former India opener Virender Sehwag in his latest YouTube video.

"Have More Money Than Hair On His Head": Shoaib Akhtar Takes Nasty Dig At Virender Sehwag
Shoaib Akhtar said one's wealth depends on Allah and not India. © AFP

Shoaib Akhtar, dredging up a three-year-old video of Virender Sehwag, took a distasteful dig at the former India opener in his latest YouTube video. "There's a video that has gone viral, it's an old video of my friend Sehwag. Sehwag, you know, is a casual guy and speaks in a non-serious manner. But he had said that Shoaib Akhtar wants money so he praises India," the former Pakistan pacer said in the video. Responding to Sehwag's allegation, he said one's wealth depends on Allah and not India. Shoaib Akhtar then went into the unsavoury dig, that he immediately clarified as a joke. "Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utna mere paas maal hoga (More than the hair he has on his head, I probably have money)," Akhtar said.

"I'm saying this in a funny way, please take it as a joke," he added. "Viru, it is a joke, let's keep it as a joke."

In a chat show episode released in 2016, Virender Sehwag had said, "Shoaib Akhtar's become a good friend of ours as he needs business in India so he has to praise us. If you look at any Shoaib Akhtar interview, you'll notice he's saying so many things in praise of India which he would not have said in his playing days," while speaking with comedian Vikram Sathaye in 2016.

Akhtar, who has often spoken about his admiration for India captain Virat Kohli, recently too was full of praise for India after their 2-1 victory against Australia in the three-match ODI series.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag Shoaib Akhtar Cricket
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shoaib Akhtar dredged up a three-year-old video of Virender Sehwag
  • Shoaib took a distasteful dig at Sehwag for making a statement in 2016
  • He immediately clarified it as a joke
Related Articles
India "Finally" Has MS Dhoni
India "Finally" Has MS Dhoni's Replacement, Says Shoaib Akhtar
"Maar Maar Ke Bharta Nikaal Dia": Shoaib Akhtar Pokes Fun At Australia After Rohit Sharma Heroics
"Maar Maar Ke Bharta Nikaal Dia": Shoaib Akhtar Pokes Fun At Australia After Rohit Sharma Heroics
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Can
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Can't Come In 28th Over, Needs To Bat Earlier, Says Shoaib Akhtar
"Shoaib Akhtar Should Reveal Names Of Players" Who Discriminated Against Danish Kaneria, Says Ex-Pakistan Cricketer
"Shoaib Akhtar Should Reveal Names Of Players" Who Discriminated Against Danish Kaneria, Says Ex-Pakistan Cricketer
Sourav Ganguly "Won
Sourav Ganguly "Won't Let Test Cricket Die": Shoaib Akhtar Rubbishes 4-Day Tests Idea
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.