Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Wish Virat Kohli Had Played Against Wasim Akram And Waqar Younis": Shoaib Akhtar

Updated: 26 May 2020 12:12 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that the Indian captain would have enjoyed himself if he had played against the likes of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

"Wish Virat Kohli Had Played Against Wasim Akram And Waqar Younis": Shoaib Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar said he and Virat Kohli "would have been the best of friends". © AFP

Virat Kohli is one of the few batsmen who has managed to confidently tackle most of the bowlers around the world. However, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that the Indian captain would have enjoyed himself if he had played against the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shane Warne. "I wish Virat Kohli had played against the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shane Warne. Even Virat would have enjoyed himself," Shoaib Akhtar said on an ESPNCricinfo video podcast with Sanjay Manjrekar.

The 44-year-old Pakistani cricket star was full of praise of Virat Kohli and said the two "would have been the best of friends" if they had played together.

"Virat Kohli and I would have been the best of friends. We both are Punjabi, we both have quite a similar nature," Akhtar said.

"He seems like he has a lot of heart, and even though, he's a lot junior to me, I really respect him," he added.

Akhtar was quick to add that despite the similarities between the pair, the two cricketers "would have been the best of enemies" on the field.

"We would have been the best of friends. But on the field, we would have been the best of enemies," he said.

"I would initially get into Virat Kohli's head. I would tell him that there's no way he can cut or pull me off my bowling," Akhtar added.

Akhtar claimed 178 Test wickets in 46 matches, 247 wickets in 163 One-day Internationals and 19 wickets in 15 T20 Internationals for Pakistan before retiring from international cricket in 2011.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Shoaib Akhtar Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shoaib Akhtar said he wished Virat Kohli had played against former pacers
  • Akhtar said he and Kohli "would have been the best of friends"
  • The 44-year-old Pakistani cricket star was full of praise of Kohli
Related Articles
"Can Be As Good As Bradman": Brett Lee Picks Steve Smith Over Virat Kohli
"Can Be As Good As Bradman": Brett Lee Picks Steve Smith Over Virat Kohli
Babar Azam Close To Being In Same Class As Virat Kohli, Says Misbah-ul-Haq
Babar Azam Close To Being In Same Class As Virat Kohli, Says Misbah-ul-Haq
Virat Kohli Trolls Kevin Pietersen For "Shave Your Beard Off" Comment On Throwback Picture
Virat Kohli Trolls Kevin Pietersen For "Shave Your Beard Off" Comment On Throwback Picture
No Virat Kohli In Brad Hoggs Current World Test XI, Rohit Sharma Among 4 Indians
No Virat Kohli In Brad Hogg's Current World Test XI, Rohit Sharma Among 4 Indians
Virat Kohlis Dinosaur Walk Is Now A Social Media Rage Thanks To These Awesome Memes
Virat Kohli's 'Dinosaur Walk' Is Now A Social Media Rage Thanks To These Awesome Memes
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.