 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"Players Just Want To Become The Coach Of Pakistan On The Basis Of Their Names," Says Shoaib Akhtar

Updated: 24 July 2019 16:33 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Shoaib Akhtar has said that former players want to become the head coach of the Pakistan cricket based on their big names.

"Players Just Want To Become The Coach Of Pakistan On The Basis Of Their Names," Says Shoaib Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar has played 46 Tests and 163 ODIs for Pakistan. © AFP

Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistan fast bowler, has said that the Pakistan team needs a start-studded support staff. Shoaib posted a video on his official YouTube channel on July 21 and urged the PCB for a revamp in bid to create a match-winning team. The 43-year-old fast bowler said that he had asked various top cricketers but they did not know anything about modern-day cricket. "Players just want to become the coach of Pakistan on the basis of their names. They have no idea about modern-day cricket," Shoaib said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

In the video, Shoaib Akhtar also mentioned that he was not willing to become the coach, however for the betterment of the team, hard calls need to be taken by the officials.

In the recently-concluded World Cup 2019, Pakistan finished at fifth position in the points table, failing to qualify for the knockout phase of the showpiece event.

Pakistan were thrashed by the West Indies in their opening match and that big defeat played a pivotal role in their ouster from the mega event in England.

After a dismal show in the World Cup 2019, Pakistan's chief selector and former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has announced that he will not continue at his post after his tenure ends at the end of the July.

Notably, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that he was going to reform Pakistan cricket. "After the World Cup, I have decided that I will improve this Pakistan team. I am going to reform Pakistan cricket," Imran Khan said while addressing a gathering at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Sunday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Shoaib Akhtar Pakistan Cricket Board Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Akhtar said that former players have no idea about modern-day cricket
  • Pakistan failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup 2019
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he will reform Pakistan cricket
Related Articles
"Virat Kohli Was Unlucky," Says Shoaib Akhtar After India
"Virat Kohli Was Unlucky," Says Shoaib Akhtar After India's Semi Final Exit
Shoaib Akhtar Backs India To Win World Cup 2019
Shoaib Akhtar Backs India To Win World Cup 2019
India vs England: Pakistan Supported India For 1st Time Since Partition, Says Shoaib Akhtar
India vs England: Pakistan Supported India For 1st Time Since Partition, Says Shoaib Akhtar
Imran Khan Congratulates Pakistan For "Great Comeback" In World Cup
Imran Khan Congratulates Pakistan For "Great Comeback" In World Cup
Mohammad Amir Pleads With Fans Not To Use "Bad Words For Players"
Mohammad Amir Pleads With Fans Not To Use "Bad Words For Players"
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.