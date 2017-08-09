Shoaib Akhtar Recounts Reason Behind 'Flying Celebration' After Taking A Wicket

Shoaib Akhtar is remembered more for his 'flying' celebration after taking a wicket.

Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar was widely regarded as one of the fastest and most lethal bowlers in the world. His fearsome pace saw many batsmen retiring hurt after being hit by his deliveries. But the fiery pace merchant is remembered more for his 'flying' celebration after taking a wicket. Akhtar, who was also known as Rawalpindi Express, took to Twitter to recount the reason behind this celebration.

He posted a picture of him celebrating a wicket and captioned it saying: "Celebration after talking wicket bcoz I wanted to be a fighter pilot more I have endless love for jets."

Shoaib's love for jet fighter planes was reflected in his posting a picture of Pakistan's jets on his Twitter handle.

"This fab machine was soaring in the Sky over my house along with miraj & f16 & da sounds of jets makes me go crazy like a kid .. Love PAK," Shoaib wrote.

Recently, Akhtar shared a stat on Twitter that stated he had sent 19 batsmen off the field thanks to his brutal deliveries, the most for any bowler.

While the bowler didn't like hitting batsmen, he made one exception.

"It was Matthew Hayden I wanted to hit badly during my playing days & I did that many times during test & practice games&now we r best mates. But now we are best of friends now & I think he's 1 of the most generous & kind human being I ever met is Matthew Hayden," he had tweeted.