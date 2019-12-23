Shoaib Akhtar Likens Virat Kohli's Captaincy To Imran Khan

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said that the current team should take a clue from India captain Virat Kohli and their dressing room to improve their performance as a Test team. Shoaib said that the high standards set by Kohli, from his fitness to his run-scoring, ensures that his teammates stay on their toes and put in their best effort both on and off the field. Shoaib said that Virat Kohli was like Pakistan's former captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan in that regard.

"Virat Kohli is a fitness freak. His team follows him. If the captain runs between the wickets, if the captain trains, if the captain scores runs and you know that you only have one opportunity in the team, you will automatically do your best," Shoaib Akhtar said in his latest YouTube video.

"I believe this used to happen during Imran Khan's time. When he would come to the ground, he would not listen to anyone. He would run 10 laps around the ground, do 20-25 sprints and bowl in the nets for three hours. It was compulsory for everyone in the team to do the same," he said.

"And secondly, Pakistan was given one plan. They had to win. Imran Khan was not a tactical captain, but he knew how to gather a team of match-winners," the former pacer added.

"India are now replicating that. Their captain is a strong character. He plays with a lot of intensity, scores a lot of runs and the rest of the team also have to live up to his standards," he said.

"And not just on the field, but the players have to follow him off the field as well. You have to field well, have a six-pack, be fit and play with a very small margin of error," he said.

"Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali have to look at how, when compared to a team like Virat Kohli's, Pakistan can improve," Shoaib said in his video.

"The batsmen need to play with more command. Pakistan need to bring that attitude into the team," he said.

Shoaib Akhtar also praised Pakistan's performance in the second Test of the series against Sri Lanka, which they won by a comfortable margin of 263 runs.