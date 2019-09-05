 
Shoaib Akhtar Has Funny Dig At Misbah-ul-Haq After His "Dual Role" In Pakistan Cricket

Updated: 05 September 2019 15:40 IST

Shoaib Akhtar took a humorous dig at Misbah-ul-Haq, a day after the latter was appointed as the head coach and chief selector of Pakistan cricket team.

Shoaib Akhtar has played 46 Tests and 163 ODIs for Pakistan. © AFP

Shoaib Akhtar saw the funny side of Misbah-ul-Haq being appointed head coach and chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team. Misbah was the front-runner for the head coach job as his name was floating around in the Pakistani media even before he had officially applied for the job. What came as a surprise was his appointment as chairman of selection committee. Like many Shoaib was also amused with the news and decided to express that via a light tweet. In his tweet, Shoaib congratulated the former skipper on grabbing the "dual role" in Pakistan cricket and wished that "he does wonders like before".

"Congratulations to @captainmisbahpk for the new 'dual' role of Head Coach as well as Chief Selector for Pakistan Cricket Team. I am surprised he is not appointed the Chairman PCB as well along with it. Hahahaha. i am just kidding. I really hope he does wonders like before," he tweeted.

Along with congratulating Misbah, Shoaib also congratulated former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis after he was appointed as Pakistan bowling coach on Misbah's recommendations.

Akhtar called Waqar Younis as "one of the greatest fast bowlers and an idol" and shared a piece of advice. Akhtar wants him to try different approach than what he did during his previous tenures.

"Congratulations to @waqyounis99, one of the greatest fast bowlers and an idol. We should fully utilize his experience. With due respect, Waqar bhai should also look into a different approach this time which brings better results for Pakistan compared to previous tenures," Shoaib's tweet read.

The first assignment of Misbah-Waqar combination will be the upcoming three ODI and three T20I home series against Sri Lanka, which will be played from September 27 to October 9. Pakistan did not perform well in the recently concluded World Cup, where they failed to reach the knock-out stage.

The duo's first series in the World Test Championship will be in Australia when Pakistan will play in Brisbane (November 21-25), followed by a day/night Test in Adelaide (November 29 - December 3).

Misbah and Waqar have previously worked as a pair from May 2014 to April 2016 with the former as captain and the latter as head coach.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Misbah-ul-Haq Khan Niazi Misbah-ul-Haq Shoaib Akhtar Cricket
