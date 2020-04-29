Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Make Match-Fixing Criminal Offence": Shoaib Akhtar Fumes At PCB

Updated: 29 April 2020 13:09 IST

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board for not taking serious action against people who get themselves involved in match-fixing.

"Make Match-Fixing Criminal Offence": Shoaib Akhtar Fumes At PCB
Shoaib Akhtar did not mince words as he fumed at the Pakistan Cricket Board. © Twitter

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not taking serious action against people who get themselves involved in match-fixing. He also asked that why doesn't the country bring in a legislation to criminalise match-fixing. His remarks came a day after Umar Akmal was given a three-year ban for not reporting a match-fixing offer. As match-fixing continues to bother Pakistan cricket, former players in the country have raised their voice to ask for legislation, criminalising match-fixing.

"Why cannot you make match-fixing a criminal offence in Pakistan? You can give a jail term or seize the offenders' property, it will put fear in people, the PCB and their legal team are being incompetent, why there is no legislation to criminalise match-fixing," Akhtar said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

"Now there are people who are asking PCB to bring in legislation to criminalise match-fixing. I want to ask those people what did you do when you held positions in the PCB. There is an urgent of bringing such a law and this can only be done in the national assembly," he added.

Akhtar also slammed Mohammad Amir for turning his back on Pakistan Cricket.

Amir was caught in a spot-fixing scandal in 2010, but the pacer made a comeback for Pakistan. Akhtar slammed the PCB first for not setting the right examples and then said Amir did not repay the country back as he decided to turn his back on Test cricket.

"Why did you bring back Mohammad Amir? Why there are different guidelines for different players? You tried to make Amir a star, you bypassed all guidelines, and what did Amir do? He said I won't play Test cricket, there you go," Akhtar said.

Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan on Monday announced the decision to ban Akmal for three years.

"Akmal was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads: "Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in corrupt conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code".

Akmal had been provisionally suspended on February 20 and was issued the notice of charge on March 17. The PCB formally charged Akmal with two breaches of its anti-corruption code for two unrelated incidents on March 20.

The suspension came after alleged misconduct involving the cricketer during a fitness test. Akmal allegedly misbehaved with a staff member after a failed fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shoaib Akhtar Umar Akmal Umar Akmal Pakistan Cricket Board Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Akhtar fumed at PCB for not taking serious action in match-fixing cases
  • Akhtar urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to criminalise match-fixing
  • His remarks came a day after Umar Akmal was given a 3-year ban
Related Articles
Shoaib Akhtar Shares Throwback Video Of Brian Lara Getting Injured By His Pace In Latest Tweet
Shoaib Akhtar Shares Throwback Video Of Brian Lara Getting Injured By His Pace In Latest Tweet
"Hes Being Humble": Shoaib Akhtar Tweets Brett Lee Video From Kapil Sharma Show
"He's Being Humble": Shoaib Akhtar Tweets Brett Lee Video From Kapil Sharma Show
Shoaib Akhtars Career Would Have Ended Early If Not For Jagmohan Dalmiyas Support, Says Former PCB Chief
Shoaib Akhtar's Career Would Have Ended Early If Not For Jagmohan Dalmiya's Support, Says Former PCB Chief
"Fastest Spell Id Ever Faced": Ricky Ponting Shares Shoaib Akhtar Video. Watch
"Fastest Spell I'd Ever Faced": Ricky Ponting Shares Shoaib Akhtar Video. Watch
Shoaib Akhtar Trolled For Cycling In Islamabad Amid Lockdown
Shoaib Akhtar Trolled For Cycling In Islamabad Amid Lockdown
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.