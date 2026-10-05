Pakistan cricket great Shoaib Akhtar has distanced himself from rumours linking him with a position at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Roughly a week after reports suggested that he was poised to become the board's new chief selector, the legendary fast bowler dismissed the speculation, reiterating that he remains opposed to taking up an official administrative post, though he is eager to assist Pakistan cricket through alternative avenues. Earlier reports claimed that Akhtar, who resides in Islamabad, met PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi last week to discuss cricket-related matters in detail and was set to be offered a key role. However, Akhtar has firmly denied the possibility.

During an appearance on a Pakistani television channel, Akhtar was asked about the speculation connecting him with a PCB appointment. Citing the reports, the anchor reminded the former pacer of his earlier remarks, in which he revealed that his late mother had advised him to stay away from both the PCB and Pakistani politics.

"There is no such thing, and all that is being said is speculative. I stand by my statement, and I am going to stick to that advice," Akhtar said on PTV Sports in response to the anchor.

"There is no truth to these claims. I am not at all interested in going to the PCB. I stand by my statement. I am hearing all this news about taking on the role of chief selector. This is all fake, and there is no truth to such claims. I just want the betterment of Pakistan cricket," he added.

Akhtar has repeatedly acknowledged that Pakistan cricket is not in the best shape, yet he remains reluctant to take up a formal role within the board.

"I would love to serve Pakistan cricket, but I think I can do it in many other ways," he stated.

The initial reports also claimed that relations between Akhtar and Naqvi had improved in recent months, noting that the PCB chairman personally reached out to the 'Rawalpindi Express' following the passing of his brother. Subsequent discussions regarding the state of Pakistan cricket and potential corrective measures reportedly followed, triggering the rumours.

Separately, the PCB is reportedly seeking to appoint a permanent, long-term head coach for the national women's team, which has also struggled with poor performances in recent outings.

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