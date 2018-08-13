 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Shoaib Akhtar Celebrates 42nd Birthday, Wishes Pour In For 'Rawalpindi Express'

Updated: 13 August 2018 15:34 IST

Shoaib Akhtar, who had clocked at 161.3 km per hour, still holds the record for the fastest delivery in cricket.

Shoaib Akhtar Celebrates 42nd Birthday, Wishes Pour In For
Shoaib Akhtar was a nightmare for the best batsmen in world cricket. © Twitter

Shoaib Akhtar was a nightmare for the best batsmen in world cricket during his time. His pace and bounce were the key ingredients which even kept batting legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara on the hop. Known as 'Rawalpindi Express,' Shoaib's 42nd birthday was celebrated by the cricket fraternity on social media by recalling his greatest achievements. "He's regarded as the fastest bowler of all time, reaching a top speed of 161.3kmph, and claimed 444 international wickets. Happy birthday to the Rawalpindi Express, @shoaib100mph," ICC said.

One of the fans also revealed that every Pakistan citizen has a wrong birth date on their identity cards and he hopes it is not the same with Shoaib Akhtar.

"Habitually, every Pakistani has an incorrect birthday stated on their ID cards and I am hoping the same from you. Anyways, Happy Birthday Quicky! @shoaib100mph #ShoaibAkhtar."

Shoaib Akhtar, who had clocked at 161.3 km per hour against England in 2003 at Newlands, still holds the record for the fastest delivery in cricket. He is followed by Shaun Tait (161.1), Brett Lee (161.1), Jeff Thomson (160.6) and Mitchell Starc (160.4) in the chart.

Shoaib had claimed 178 wickets in Test cricket, 247 ODI wickets and 19 in Twenty20 Internationals.

He also represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for one season.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Shoaib Akhtar Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Akhtar still holds the record for the fastest delivery in cricket
  • He is followed by Shaun Tait, Brett Lee, Jeff Thomson and Mitchell Starc
  • He also represented KKR for one season in IPL
Related Articles
Shoaib Akhtar Celebrates 42nd Birthday, Wishes Pour In For
Shoaib Akhtar Celebrates 42nd Birthday, Wishes Pour In For 'Rawalpindi Express'
"Virat Kohli Benchmark For World Batsmen To Follow", Says Pakistan
"Virat Kohli Benchmark For World Batsmen To Follow", Says Pakistan's Star Cricketer
Shoaib Akhtar Trolled For Praising Team India, Rohit Sharma
Shoaib Akhtar Trolled For Praising Team India, Rohit Sharma
Shoaib Akhtar Appointed PCB Brand Ambassador, Fans Say
Shoaib Akhtar Appointed PCB Brand Ambassador, Fans Say 'Bad Choice'
It
It's Either Virat Kohli Or A Cheetah, Says Shoaib Akhtar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 13 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.