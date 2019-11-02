 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"Was Playing Against 22 People": Shoaib Akhtar Casts Match-Fixing Aspersions On Pakistan Teammates

Updated: 02 November 2019 11:33 IST

Shoaib Akhtar, speaking on a talk show, cast match-fixing aspersions on his former Pakistan teammates when he said that he was playing against 21 people -- "11 theirs and 10 ours".

"Was Playing Against 22 People": Shoaib Akhtar Casts Match-Fixing Aspersions On Pakistan Teammates
Shoaib Akhtar said he was really hurt when he heard about Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif. © AFP

Cricket in Pakistan was thrown into turmoil when fast bowler Mohammad Amir was banned for a minimum of five years by the ICC's anti-corruption tribunal back in 2011 along with Mohammad Asif for their role in match-fixing. Apart from Amir and Asif, opening batsman Salman Butt was also involved in spot-fixing and served a five-year suspension. Speaking on a talk show, Shoaib Akhtar has cast match-fixing aspersions on his former Pakistan teammates when he said that he was playing against the opposition as well as his own teammates..

"I was always of the belief that I can never cheat Pakistan, no match-fixing. I was surrounded by match-fixers. I was playing against 22 people (sic) -- 11 theirs and 10 ours. Who knows who was the match-fixer. There was so much match fixing. (Mohammad) Asif told me which all matches they had fixed and how they did it," Shoaib Akhtar said on the show 'Rewind With Samina Peerzada'.

Recalling Mohammad Amir, who represented Pakistan in the World Cup 2019 in England, and Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Akhtar said that he was really hurt and angry when he heard about the fixing.

"I tried to make Amir and Asif understand. What a waste of talent. When I heard about this, I was so upset that I punched the wall. Pakistan's two top bowlers, smart, intelligent and the two perfect fast bowlers were wasted. They sold themselves for a little money," said the former Pakistan pacer.

While Amir managed to return to international cricket, Asif and Salman Butt never did.

Amir was part of the Pakistan team in World Cup 2019. However, in July, the left-arm pacer shocked the cricketing world when he announced his retirement from Test cricket at the age of 27.

Amir had bid adieu to Test cricket on July 26 with immediate effect, saying he wanted to focus on white-ball cricket.

The scourge of fixing keeps rearing its ugly head in some shape or form even today. Only a few days back, Shakib Al Hasan -- star Bangladesh all-rounder --  was handed a two-year ban from cricket, with one year suspended, after he failed to inform authorities about being approached by a bookmaker on multiple occasions in 2018.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Shoaib Akhtar Mohammad Amir Mohammad Amir Salman Butt Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shoaib Akhtar casts match-fixing aspersions on former Pak teammates
  • Shoaib Akhtar said he was playing against the opposition and his own team
  • Akhtar said the Amir and Asif match-fixing saga really hurt him
Related Articles
Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi Tweet Condolences For Victims Of Train Fire That Killed 65
Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi Tweet Condolences For Victims Of Train Fire That Killed 65
Sourav Ganguly Transformed Indian Cricket, Good Decision To Make Him BCCI President, Says Shoaib Akhtar
Sourav Ganguly Transformed Indian Cricket, Good Decision To Make Him BCCI President, Says Shoaib Akhtar
India vs South Africa: Shoaib Akhtar Pays Captain Virat Kohli The Ultimate Compliment
India vs South Africa: Shoaib Akhtar Pays Captain Virat Kohli The Ultimate Compliment
Shoaib Akhtar Reveals Mohammed Shami Sought Advice After World Cup, But "Sad" Pakistan Bowlers Didn
Shoaib Akhtar Reveals Mohammed Shami Sought Advice After World Cup, But "Sad" Pakistan Bowlers Didn't
IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma Has Much Better Technique Than Virender Sehwag, Says Shoaib Akhtar
IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma Has Much Better Technique Than Virender Sehwag, Says Shoaib Akhtar
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.