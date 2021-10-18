Shoaib Akhtar has numerous times in the past spoken about his friendship with Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh. The Pakistan pacer and Harbhajan Singh, especially love to pull each other's leg and the duo were at it again -- this time engaging in some Twitter banter. Shoaib Akhtar started it all, posting a picture with Harbhajan of the two attending an event in Dubai to discuss the upcoming India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2021. While the picture was innocuous, the former Pakistan bowler decided to troll the Indian spinner by referring to him as "Mr. I know it all".

But Harbhajan had the last laugh with his brutal comeback to Shoaib Akhtar's tweet.

"When u have 400 plus test wickets am sure you know more about cricket then someone with less then 200 wickets," Harbhajan wrote in response.

When u have 400 plus test wickets am sure you know more about cricket then someone with less then 200 wickets https://t.co/jXvdiYLyoE — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 17, 2021

Last week, it was Harbhajan had taken a light-hearted dig at Shoaib Akhtar.

Harbhajan decided to poke fun at Akhtar while speaking to broadcasters Star Sports on the launch of their "Mauka, Mauka" promotional campaign ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The ad campaign, a recurring theme ahead of major ICC tournaments, pokes fun at Pakistan's poor record against India in World Cups.

"I have told Shoaib Akhtar that what is the point of playing against us? You should just give us a walkover," Harbhajan told Star Sports in a video shared by the broadcaster on social media.

Promoted

"You will play against us, lose again and get disappointed. What's the point? Shoaib Akhtar, there's no chance. We have a very solid team, very strong team. It will blow your team away," added Harbhajan.

India and Pakistan clash in a much-anticipated T20 World Cup match on October 24. It will be the first match of the tournament for both teams.

Pakistan have never beaten India in either an ODI World Cup or T20 World Cup match so far.