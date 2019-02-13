Shoaib Akhtar Announces 'Comeback', Former Teammates Are Delighted

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has announced that he will be making a comeback on February 14. "Today's kids believe that they know a lot (about cricket) and they can challenge my bowling speed as well. So, kids I am coming back to play and I will show you what speed really is," Shoaib Akhtar said in a video message posted on his official Twitter account. "I too will play league (cricket) so beware," Akhtar added.

"Hello 14th February is the date, mark your calendars guys. Main bhi araha hun iss baar league khelnay.. Aakhir inn bachon ko bhi pata chalay kay tezi hoti kia hai! #shoaibisback #Pakistan," read the caption of the video message posted by Shoaib Akhtar.

Interestingly, February 14 marks the start of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and fans are speculating that Shoaib Akhtar has joined one of the six PSL teams in some capacity.

Wasim Akram and Shoaib Malik replied to the speedster's video message.

"Shaibi.. Is this actually happening? You're coming back? The kids these days could use some of your tezi. #shoaibisback," Akram wrote while commenting on Akhtar's video message.

"About time Shoaib bhai! Come show us all what tezi is all about. Can't wait to see our legend back in action #Shoaibisback," Malik replied.

Since retiring from international cricket after the 2011 World Cup, the 43-year old has been associated with cricket as a commentator and an expert.

Regarded as the fastest bowler in history, Akhtar took 178 and 247 Test and One-day International (ODI) wickets respectively. He bagged 19 Twenty20 International (T20I) wickets as well.