Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram Create New Partnership, This Time For Television

Updated: 24 May 2017 08:46 IST

Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram show their funny side in a TV promo.

Akram and Shoaib were acting in a promotional video for a television game © Shoaib Akhtar/Twitter

Fearsome Pakistan fast bowlers Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram, who demolished many an opposition with their fierce pace, do have a funny side to them, as was evident from a television promo in Pakistan where the duo is engaged in some slapstick buffoonery. They have earlier shared the new ball on several occasions, but this new partnership surely is a new chapter altogether, with the fiery duo turning in bumbling comedians on the TV screen.

Akram and Shoaib were acting in a promotional video for a television game show 'Geo Khelo Pakistan' and Shoaib took to twitter to praise Akram's acting skills.

The video shoes Shoaib's character, gifting a hen against Rs. 400,000 he had borrowed from Akram. He tells the money-lender that the hen was unique and laid golden eggs.

As it turns out, there are no golden eggs and Akram discovers one day, after a long wait, that the hen is actually a rooster!

Needless to say, an angry Akram catches hold of Shoaib and demands his money.

What he gets instead is a ticket to the game show, where he ends up winning a lot of prizes.

How the game show will do remains to be seen, but it seems that both the formidable fast bowlers have a promising career in store on the small screen.

