Shiv Thakor, Former England Under-19 Captain, Guilty Of Exposure

Updated: 16 November 2017 10:57 IST

During a police interview, Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court was told that Thakor said he had already been "sexually satisfied" by his "16-year-old girlfriend" so would not have committed the offences.

Shiv Thakor is a professional cricketer with English county side Derbyshire. © Twitter

Former England Under-19 captain Shiv Thakor was on Wednesday found guilty by a court of exposing himself to two women on a housing estate. The 24-year-old, a professional cricketer with English county side Derbyshire, was arrested in July after the two offences in Mackworth, Derby, on June 12 and June 19.

One of his victims labelled him "Shifty Shiv" after he exposed himself through a "gap" in his jogging bottoms.

Giving evidence, Thakor also said he had "a tendency" to "rearrange myself", both at the front and the back.

Thakor, from Derby, had denied exposing himself and intending to cause alarm or distress at a previous hearing in the same court.

He was convicted of both offences and granted unconditional bail until his sentencing on November 24.

Giving evidence, the first witness said Thakor was "very quiet" and "very well-mannered", adding: "He knew exactly what he was doing."

In his evidence, Thakor explained his conduct by saying: "I have got a tendency, that is almost a running joke, that I tend to rearrange myself both at the front and back during games."

District Judge Andrew Meachin told Thakor: "I'm in absolutely no doubt that both women have given honest evidence to this court.

"I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that you have committed both of these offences."

Thakor was suspended on full pay by Derbyshire after the allegations became public and has not played since June.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : Cricket
Highlights
  • Shiv Thakor has captained England's U-19 side
  • Thakor plays for county side Derbyshire
  • Thakor, from Derby, had denied exposing himself
