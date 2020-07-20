Shikhar Dhawan has been using this coronavirus-enforced break to teach his son Zoraver various new things. On Monday, Dhawan took to Twitter to share a video of his family members enjoying feeding animals. In the video, Zoraver can be seen feeding mangoes and bananas to monkeys and calves, under supervision of his elders. Dhawan, in his tweet, mentioned that Zoraver was "a bit nervous" in the beginning but eventually started enjoying it. "Feeding animals brings pure joy to our entire family. Zoraver was a bit nervous but he enjoyed every second out here," Dhawan tweeted.

Feeding animals brings pure joy to our entire family Zoraver was a bit nervous but he enjoyed every second out here. pic.twitter.com/mpL1riJonm — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 20, 2020

Last week, Dhawan had shared a video where he and Zoraver took turns to ride a horse. In the beginning, Dhawan himself enjoyed the horse ride and later gave Zoraver a chance to sit on the back of a horse.

"Teaching Zoraver the joy of horseback riding. He enjoyed time spent with his new friend," Dhawan captioned the video.

Dhawan has been posting quite a lot of videos on his various social media accounts, giving his followers an insight into his family's daily routine, with most of his videos featuring Zoraver.

The left-handed opener had also posted a video where Zoraver, dressed in a superhero costume, was cooking chapati.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Dhawan was getting himself ready to play for his franchise Delhi Capitals in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhawan, who missed India's tour of New Zealand due to an injury, was eyeing to use the IPL as a platform to regain his form and prove his worth to national selectors and get back into the Indian team.

However, with the record daily rise in coronavirus cases in the country, the chances of IPL happening on home soil are very slim.

Promoted

Despite that, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of conducting IPL this year.

According to reports, the T20 World Cup in Australia is set to be postponed, with the IPL utilising the September-November window to conduct its 13th edition.