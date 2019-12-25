Shikhar Dhawan's Son Zoravar Motivates Him To Play In Most Unusual Way. Watch

Shikhar Dhawan is back into the Indian squad after missing out on India's recent series against the West Indies due to an injury. The 34-year-old left-handed opener has been included in squads for three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka and three-match One-day International rubber against Australia. Before making his comeback in the first T20I in Guwahati on January 5, 2020, Shikhar Dhawan wants to spend "quality family time". On Tuesday, Shikhar Dhawan shared a video of him amusingly being bashed by his son Zoravar, who was trying to motivate him to play.

"My head coach motivating me to play. Gabbar ko sirf chota gabbar hi maar sakta hai. Zoravar and my wife are coming to visit and I am so excited to spend quality family time with them," Dhawan captioned the video on Instagram.

In the video, adorable Zoravar can be seen kicking his dad on his head.

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh commented laughing emojis on Dhawan's hilarious Instagram post.

Dhawan suffered injuries on finger, neck, eyes and knee in concluding year 2019. The Indian opener is ready to make a "fresh start" in the new year, reminding his critics that his "class is permanent".

"This is a fresh start for me. I was hit on the finger, then on the neck, bruised eye and then stitches on the knee. Good news is New Year is coming. I am happy that KL has done so well. He has grabbed the opportunity. So I am going to go and express myself," Dhawan told select group of reporters after finishing his training session in New Delhi.

Dhawan revealed that this New Year is special for him because his wife Ayesha and son Zorawar are "shifting their base to India".

