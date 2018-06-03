 ;
 
Shikhar Dhawan Takes Fitness Challenge, Nominates Harmanpreet Kaur, Yusuf Pathan

Updated: 03 June 2018 14:31 IST

Shikhar Dhawan nominated India woman cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Yusuf Pathan to take up the fitness challenge.

Shikhar Dhawan did some pull-ups to complete the challenge. © BCCI

Hours after Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa challenged Shikhar Dhawan to take the fitness challenge, India opening batsman accepted it and posted a video on his Twitter handle. Dhawan did some pull-ups to complete the challenge. After completing the task, the left-hander thanked Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and nominated India woman cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Yusuf Pathan to take up the fitness challenge. "Here is my fitness video for the wonderful #FitnessChallenge initiative by @ra_THORe. I now challenge @ImHarmanpreet and @iamyusufpathan to post their fitness videos. #HumFitTohIndiaFit," Dhawan's tweet read.

Dhawan was part of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) team in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Kane Williamson-led SunRisers Hyderabad suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 27.

Dhawan finished 10th in the top run-scorers list in the cash-rich tournament. He accumulated 497 runs in 16 matches at an average of 38.23. The Delhi-born batsman smashed 59 boundaries and 14 sixes this IPL season.

After SunRisers Hyderabad's loss in the summit clash, Dhawan had thanked fans for their support.

"Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn. We might have lost the match, but we haven't lost our spirit. We will be back next year, stronger and more determined. A big Thank You to all the fans for the tremendous love and support you showed throughout the season," Dhawan posted.

Topics : India Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Harmanpreet Kaur Yusuf Pathan Cricket
