Shikhar Dhawan Slams Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown, Shares Workout Video With Wife Ayesha

Shikhar Dhawan is utilising his time well in lockdown with wife Ayesha and son Zoravar . On Monday, Shikhar Dhawan shared a video on social media of him working out with his family, asking people not to engage in "domestic violence" while at home. "While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today's time & we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence," Shikhar Dhawan captioned the video on Twitter.

While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today's time & we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence. pic.twitter.com/ulh1zb0zmY — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 27, 2020

In the 47-second video, the Indian opener can be seen practicing punches and helping his wife and son practice punching as well.

Some fans heaped praise on Dhawan for sharing such a "great message", while many slammed the "brutal crime" of domestic violence.

Last week, India captain Virat Kohli had shared an important video message on Instagram on the menace of domestic violence amid the nationwide lockdown.

Apart from the India captain, the video also features his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and former India women's captain Mithali Raj apart from a few Bollywood celebrities.

"If you have been a victim, witness or a survivor of the domestic violence, please report," Kohli captioned the video.

The country is in lockdown until May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has brought the sporting world to a grinding halt. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed indefinitely, while India's home series against South Africa was called off amid the virus scare.