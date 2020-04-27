Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan Slams Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown, Shares Workout Video With Wife Ayesha

Updated: 27 April 2020 17:40 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন தமிழில் படிக்க

Shikhar Dhawan posted a video of him working out with his family as he shared a message against domestic violence.

Shikhar Dhawan Slams Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown, Shares Workout Video With Wife Ayesha
Shikhar Dhawan can be seen practicing punches and helping his wife practice punching as well. © Twitter

Shikhar Dhawan is utilising his time well in lockdown with wife Ayesha and son Zoravar. On Monday, Shikhar Dhawan shared a video on social media of him working out with his family, asking people not to engage in "domestic violence" while at home. "While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today's time & we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence," Shikhar Dhawan captioned the video on Twitter.

In the 47-second video, the Indian opener can be seen practicing punches and helping his wife and son practice punching as well.

Some fans heaped praise on Dhawan for sharing such a "great message", while many slammed the "brutal crime" of domestic violence.

Last week, India captain Virat Kohli had shared an important video message on Instagram on the menace of domestic violence amid the nationwide lockdown.

Apart from the India captain, the video also features his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and former India women's captain Mithali Raj apart from a few Bollywood celebrities.

"If you have been a victim, witness or a survivor of the domestic violence, please report," Kohli captioned the video.

The country is in lockdown until May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has brought the sporting world to a grinding halt. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed indefinitely, while India's home series against South Africa was called off amid the virus scare.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shikhar Dhawan is utilising his time well in lockdown with wife Ayesha
  • Dhawan shared a video on social media of workout with family
  • He asked people not to engage in "domestic violence" while at home
Related Articles
After Cheteshwar Pujara Shares What He Misses Most In Lockdown, Shikhar Dhawan Trolls Him
After Cheteshwar Pujara Shares What He Misses Most In Lockdown, Shikhar Dhawan Trolls Him
Shikhar Dhawan Locks Horns With Son Zoravar In "Quarantine Premier League". Watch
Shikhar Dhawan Locks Horns With Son Zoravar In "Quarantine Premier League". Watch
"Always Got Your Back": Hardik Pandya Leads Birthday Wishes For KL Rahul
"Always Got Your Back": Hardik Pandya Leads Birthday Wishes For KL Rahul
Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh Greet Fans On Baisakhi
Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh Greet Fans On Baisakhi
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Urges People To Help Animals During Coronavirus
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Urges People To Help Animals During Coronavirus
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.