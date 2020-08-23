Shikhar Dhawan. Rishabh Pant and captain Shreyas Iyer joined the Delhi Capitals squad in Mumbai as the franchise assembled in the city ahead of their departure for the United Arab Emirates for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The IPL was moved out of India due to the increasing coronavirus cases in the country and the Board of Control for Cricket in India chose the UAE as the host for this year's tournament. The Delhi-based franchise took to Twitter to announce the arrival of their star players in Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals posted a picture of Dhawan waving at the camera.

.@SDhawan25 has arrived. Is there a better sight than a horse around Gabbar?



#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/hL7l7Tsfv6 — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from ) (@DelhiCapitals) August 21, 2020

for @RishabhPant17



The southpaw has joined the rest of the squad at our Mumbai hotel #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/zoySOHs2wK — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from ) (@DelhiCapitals) August 21, 2020

#SkipperShreyas checks in



How excited are you to see him back with the squad? #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/lK4KtfWokA — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from ) (@DelhiCapitals) August 21, 2020

Delhi finished third on the points table in last year's IPL and they have added more experience to their squad for this season.

Delhi roped in off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane during the IPL 2020 auction last year.

On Tuesday, the Delhi-based franchise announced Anrich Nortje as the replacement for Chris Woakes, who pulled out of the IPL to keep himself fit for international cricket.

The T20 tournament will begin on September 19 and the final will be played on November 10.

Three teams; Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals landed in the UAE for IPL 2020 on Thursday.

Promoted

Defending champions Mumbai Indians landed in the UAE on Friday while SunRisers Hyderabad are expected to leave over the weekend.

All the matches during this year's IPL will be played across three venues; Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.