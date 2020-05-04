Shikhar Dhawan Shares "Quarantine Look", Gets A Nickname From Harbhajan Singh

Shikhar Dhawan has tried a special look for quarantine days and his fans are loving it. Calling it "Quarantine look", the left-handed Indian opener posed for a picture tying a muffler around his head like a turban. Among many heart-warming replies from the fans, veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh stood out with his comments on Shikhar Dhawan 's Instagram post. In one comment, Harbhajan Singh gave Shikhar Dhawan a nickname "Babbu", while in other he posted three OK Hand sign emojis.

Like most of the sportspersons, Dhawan is utilising his time well in lockdown with wife Ayesha and son Zoravar.

Last week, Dhawan shared a video on social media of him working out with his family, asking people not to engage in "domestic violence" while at home.

"While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today's time & we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence," Shikhar Dhawan captioned the video on Twitter.

While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today's time & we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence. pic.twitter.com/ulh1zb0zmY — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 27, 2020

In the 47-second video, the Indian opener can be seen practicing punches and helping his wife and son practice punching as well.

Some fans heaped praise on Dhawan for sharing such a "great message", while many slammed the "brutal crime" of domestic violence.

The country is in lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has brought the sporting world to a grinding halt. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed indefinitely, while India's home series against South Africa was called off amid the virus scare.