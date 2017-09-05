 
Shikhar Dhawan Shares Picture With Mother, Speaks About Her Health

Updated: 05 September 2017 10:36 IST

Dhawan left Sri Lanka for home before the 5th ODI to attend to his ailing mother.

Shikhar Dhawan shared a heartwarming picture with his mother on Twitter. © Twitter

Shikhar Dhawan had missed the fifth One-day International against Sri Lanka as the southpaw travelled back to India to be with his ailing mother. The Indian opener on Monday took to Twitter and shared good news with his fans. He uploaded a picture from his Twitter handle of his mother. "Mom is recovering... Her health is much better than before. Thank you every1 fr your support," Dhawan's tweet read.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced that opener Shikhar Dhawan would be leaving for India on Sunday to see his ailing mother," a BCCI release said.

"Dhawan's mother is stable and is recovering well at the moment," it added.

Dhawan, who has been in sublime form, was the highest run-getter in the three-match Test series against the islanders.

The 31-year-old scored 358 runs in three Tests at an average of 89.50, including two centuries.

In the four ODIs, Dhawan scored 190 runs at an average of 63.33, including one century.

Indian captain Virat Kohli led the way with a century as India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the fifth and final ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Chasing a target of 239 runs, India crossed the line with 21 balls to spare.

Topics : India Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
