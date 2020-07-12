Shikhar Dhawan seems to be spending some quality time with his loved ones during this extended break from cricket due to the coronavirus crisis. The left-handed opener is quite active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos on either Twitter and Instagram, giving his followers a glimpse into his life beyond cricket. On Sunday, Dhawan shared a loved-up picture with wife Aesha Dhawan on Instagram, which received over a million likes in less than an hour. Dhawan used a famous quote from French writer and poet Antoine de Saint-Exupery as caption for the post.

"Love does not consist of gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction." -Antoine de Saint-Exupery," Dhawan captioned his post.

Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan were among several people who commented on Dhawan's post, with both of them using different emojis in their comments. Several other cricketers, including Yuzvendra Cahal, KL Rahul, liked the post.

Earlier in the day, Dhawan posted a video of his son Zoraver "cooking chapati", dressed in a superhero costume.

"Even Super Heroes can Cook #Zoraver Cooking Chapati," Dhawan wrote on Instagram.

Last month, Dhawan took to Twitter to announce the latest additions to his family as he welcomed two new dogs to his family. The Delhi Capitals player even revealed the names of the two "new family members".

"Adopted these cuties today. Chloe and Valentine our new family members #desidogs," Dhawan had tweeted last month.

With cricketing action in India at a standstill, Dhawan has kept his fans entertained on social media. Dhawan was supposed to return to action in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) for his franchise Delhi Capitals.

The 13th edition of the cash-rich league was due to start on March 29 but was initially postponed until April 15. However, given the spike in coronavirus cases in the country, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the tournament indefinitely.