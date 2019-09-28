 
Shikhar Dhawan Shares Picture With "Extraordinary" KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya Hearts It

Updated: 28 September 2019 17:56 IST

All-rounder Hardik Pandya came up with a comment on the picture posted by Shikhar Dhawan on Instagram.

Shikhar Dhawan posted a picture with KL Rahul on Instagram. © Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to share a picture with India teammate KL Rahul on Friday. "You can do epic things if you have extraordinary people around you. @rahulkl," the post read. All-rounder Hardik Pandya soon posted a heart emoji in the comments section. Shikhar Dhawan, who found his form in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa, has been overlooked for the upcoming three-match Test series at home against South Africa. KL Rahul was also left out of the squad after he failed to impress with the bat against the West Indies. The selectors have opted for youngster Shubman Gill while emphasising that Rohit Sharma would be tried at the top of the order.

South Africa managed to draw the T20I series with an emphatic victory in the final game by nine wickets in Bengaluru. India won the second T20I while the first game was washed out due to rain in Dharamsala.

In the second T20I, Shikhar Dhawan scored a quick 40 off 31 deliveries to help India chase down the target with an over to spare. 

The left-hander followed up the good run with another fast-paced innings of 36. However, other batsmen failed as India were restricted to 134 for nine in 20 overs. South Africa chased down the target comfortably as their captain Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten on 79.

India will now host South Africa for a three-match Test series, starting October 2.

The first match will be played in Vizag and the last two games will be hosted in Ranchi and Pune.

The Test series will be a part of ICC World Test Championship. India are currently sitting on top of the points table with 120 points in two games followed by New Zealand and Sri Lanka who are at 60 points each.

