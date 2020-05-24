Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Players Will Miss "Playing In Front Of Huge Crowd": Shikhar Dhawan

Updated: 24 May 2020 16:25 IST

Shikhar Dhawan, during an Instagram live chat with Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews, said that if IPL happens, it will be really good as it brings a lot of positivity.

Players Will Miss "Playing In Front Of Huge Crowd": Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan said players will be very hungry to play and perform for their teams. © Instagram

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has said that all players will miss playing in front of a huge crowd if the tournaments going ahead take place behind closed doors for some time. Dhawan was doing an Instagram live chat with former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews and it was then that the Indian batsman was asked to give his take on playing behind closed doors.

"Obviously, we are going to miss playing in front of a huge crowd if tournaments take place behind closed doors, the fans bring their own charm and aura, but at the same time it would be an opportunity as we have been sitting at our homes for two months now," Dhawan told Mathews.

"Once we go back, we all will be very hungry to play and perform for our teams, it is going to be good fun, at the end of the day, when we are playing, it is always a good feeling," he added.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was slated to begin from March 29, however, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dhawan would be representing Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

When the left-handed batsman was asked of IPL's chances of happening this year, he replied: "Hopefully, the IPL will happen, I always think in a positive manner, it will be really good if the tournament goes ahead, the security of everyone will need to be taken care of, if it happens, it will be really good as it brings a lot of positivity".

"It's very important that some sports return to improve the environment and mood, it will have a huge impact if the IPL returns," he added.

Dhawan played 16 matches for the Delhi Capitals in the 2019 edition of the IPL and he went on to score 521 runs at an average of 33.42.

The left-handed batsman played eight years for SunRisers Hyderabad.

He also led the franchise for a brief period of time, but he was later replaced by Darren Sammy in the 2014 edition of the tournament.

Dhawan last played an ODI match for India in January this year.

After that, he picked up an injury which resulted in his being ruled out of the series against New Zealand.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Angelo Davis Mathews Angelo Mathews Cricket IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shikhar Dhawan said players will miss playing in front of a huge crowd
  • Dhawan was doing an Instagram live chat with Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews
  • Dhawan said return of sports is important to improve the environment
Related Articles
"Apple Doesnt Fall Far From The Tree": Shikhar Dhawans Son Zoravar Looks Exactly Like His Father In This Photo
"Apple Doesn't Fall Far From The Tree": Shikhar Dhawan's Son Zoravar Looks Exactly Like His Father In This Photo
"Like Father, Like Son": Shikhar Dhawans Dance Video With Son Leaves Brian Lara In Splits. Watch
"Like Father, Like Son": Shikhar Dhawan's Dance Video With Son Leaves Brian Lara In Splits. Watch
Yuvraj Singh Wanted Me To Break Virender Sehwags Record: Rohit Sharma On First Double-Century
Yuvraj Singh Wanted Me To Break Virender Sehwag's Record: Rohit Sharma On First Double-Century
Ajinkya Rahane Aces "Keep It Up Challenge" With New Twist. Watch Video
Ajinkya Rahane Aces "Keep It Up Challenge" With New Twist. Watch Video
Shikhar Dhawan Plays Flute To Beat Lockdown Blues
Shikhar Dhawan Plays Flute To Beat Lockdown Blues
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.