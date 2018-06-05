Shikhar Dhawan Reveals His Musical Side In Video Gone Viral

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday showcased his love for music as he took to social media to display his talent on the flute. Fondly called 'Gabbar' for his flamboyance on the field, the opener left his fans shell-shocked by revealing his "different side". "Hi guys. Wanted to share something that's very dear to my heart n is different side to me. For last 3 yrs I've been learning the flute (my fav instrument). I've had the privilege of taking lessons with my Guru Venugopal Ji. I still have a long way to go but I'm glad I've started," Dhawan tweeted.

The video showcased his passion for the flute, which he has been learning quietly without ever bringing it to the notice of his fans since the past three years.

Hi guys. Wanted to share something that's very dear to my heart n is different side to me. For last 3 yrs I've been learning the flute (my fav instrument). I 39 ve had the privilege of taking lessons with my Guru Venugopal Ji. I still have a long way to go but I 39 m glad Ive started. pic.twitter.com/eh6HTDobxI — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 5, 2018

On the field, Dhawan has been in fine nick and was brilliant throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 as an opener in absence of suspended Australian David Warner. He scored 497 runs in 16 outings.

Dhawan averaged a little over 38 in the recently-concluded IPL 2018 with a high score of an unbeaten 92 to guide the SunRisers Hyderabad to the final, where they eventually lost to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 8 wickets.

