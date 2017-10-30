Shikhar Dhawan Posts Loving Message For Wife Ayesha On 5th Marriage Anniversary

Shikhar Dhawan is yet another India cricketer who has begun to gather momentum on social media. He has been quite busy on twitter and Instagram and over the recent past, his fan following on both platforms has grown by leaps and bounds. The Delhi left-hander posted pictures on Instagram on Monday as he and wife Ayesha celebrated five years of marriage. "Hue poore 5 saal humari shaadi ko, lagta hai aise ki tumse pehle nah koi zindagi thi meri, bhar diye itne rang ki rangeen ho gayi yeh duniya meri..Har kadam pe mere saath tu, tu hi meri khushi tu hi meri baat tu, tujhse hoon main , dil bahar hai har raat. Saath rahe humara janmo janmo tak karta hoon yeh dua, tere dar pe jhuke sir mera hai meri yeh raza ...love u hun. Wish you a very 5th aniversary. @aesha.dhawan5 ???" Shikhar writes in an emotional message which received instant responses from friends and family.

Loved it @aesha.dhawan5 ?????????? A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:54pm PDT

Shikhar and Ayesha are two of the most seen and talked-about people in the Indian cricket fraternity and the no-nonsense cricketer has been quite public about his love for his wife and the children.

He recently posted a video on Twitter, showing his son Zoraver looking for him on TV as the teams lined up before a match and the message was also one of great love for the child.

Dil bhar aaya video dekh ke, jis tareeke se zoraver mujhe dhoondh rha hai. Mera pyaar aur duyaaein hamesha mere bachon ke saath hain.luv u ?? pic.twitter.com/BhFWr0rFyw — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 26, 2017

Shikhar had not played the first three One-day Internationals of the series with Australia as he had to travel there to be with Ayesha, who had to undergo surgery.

He had subsequently posted message on Instagram about how the surgery had been successful and had thanked people for their good wishes.

"By the grace of god my wife @aesha.dhawan5 operation went really good. Her recovery going good too..Thank you all for your prayers and blessings.#Wahe Guru ji #Jai Mata Di", he wrote.

Shikhar's performance in the three-match ODI series with New Zealand that concluded in Kanpur on Sunday has been moderate, with one half-century out of three innings.