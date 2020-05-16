Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Shikhar Dhawan Plays Flute To Beat Lockdown Blues

Updated: 16 May 2020 17:00 IST
Shikhar Dhawan posted a series of videos on his Instagram story, where the left-handed batsman can be seen playing the flute.

Shikhar Dhawan is honing his musical skills during the coronavirus lockdown. © Instagram

As sporting action across the world has come to an indefinite halt, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is making the most of the coronavirus enforced nationwide lockdown by spending time honing his musical skills. On Friday, Dhawan posted a series of videos on his Instagram story, where the left-handed batsman can be seen playing the flute while standing in his room. "Just playing with notes," Dhawan captioned the Instagram story. The Indian opener also shared an adorable picture with his wife Aesha Dhawan and son on Instagram.

"Peace and tranquility like a sense of belonging within your heart @aesha.dhawan5," the left-handed captioned the post.

Dhawan last played an ODI match for India in January this year. After that, he picked up an injury which resulted in his being ruled out of the series against New Zealand

Dhawan would have been in action for the Delhi Capitals had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29. However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

