Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Picks Up Bat For The First Time After Thumb Injury

Updated: 18 July 2019 20:32 IST

Shikhar Dhawan returned to nets after former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh challenged him for the Bottle Cap Challenge which is doing rounds on social media these days.

Shikhar Dhawan picked up a bat for the first time after his thumb injury. © Twitter

Shikhar Dhawan, whose World Cup 2019 campaign ended due to a thumb fracture, picked up a bat for the first time on Thursday. Dhawan returned to nets after former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh challenged him for the Bottle Cap Challenge which is doing rounds on social media these days. Dhawan shared a video on his Twitter handle where he can be seen completing the challenge. "Yuvi Paaji, here is my #BottleCapChallenge! This is the first time I am picking my bat up after my injury..feels good to be back!," Dhawan wrote along side the video.

Dhawan who is currently recovering from injury has been following the trend on the social media. Few days back, he had posted a picture of his older self on Instagram, following the recent trend on social media.

Dhawan played two matches in World Cup 2019 against South Africa and Australia. In the second match against Australia, he played a match-defining knock of 117 runs with an injured thumb which earned him the the Man of the Match award.

Dhawan was replaced in the World Cup 2019 by young Rishabh Pant after he was ruled out of the recently concluded showpiece tournament due to a fractured thumb.

Meanwhile, Indian selectors will meet on Friday to pick teams for India's tour of the West Indies which will begin on August 3. The one-month long tour comprises three T20Is and as many ODIs and will end with two Test matches.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh India India Cricket Team Cricket
Highlights
  • Shikhar Dhawan picked up a bat for the first time after his thumb injury
  • Yuvraj Singh challenged Shikhar Dhawan for the Bottle Cap Challenge
  • Few days back, Dhawan had posted a picture of his older self on Instagram
