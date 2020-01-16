Shikhar Dhawan, India opening batsman, took to Twitter to pay tribute to Team India's superfan Charulata Patel on Thursday. "RIP Charulata Patel Ji. Will always remember your passion for the game. Thank you for your unconditional love and support," Shikhar Dhawan tweeted. Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the news of the death of Charulata Patel while offering condolences. The 87-year-old grabbed everyone's attention when she came to see India taking on Bangladesh in a league fixture in the World Cup 2019.

RIP Charulata Patel Ji .. Will always remember your passion for the game. Thank you for your unconditional love and support. https://t.co/cagXV0ghW4 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 16, 2020

After meeting Charulata Patel, Virat Kohli had penned down a special message for the superfan.

"Dear Charulata ji, it is so inspiring to see your love and passion for our team and I hope you enjoy the games with your family," Kohli had written to Charulata Patel.

Later, the India captain took to Twitter to call her one of the most "passionate and dedicated fan".

"Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one," Kohli had tweeted.

Speaking to ANI, she had told that she has been watching cricket for last many decades. She also added that she was there in 1983, when India won the World Cup for the first time under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.