The coronavirus-enforced lockdown has kept most people away from salons, with many having to learn to style their own hair and beards, while others had their family members do it for them. It was no different for India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who got a "fresh look" thanks to his son, "headmaster" Zoraver. Dhawan shared an Instagram story where Zoraver can be seen shaving his head with a trimmer. "Fresh look thanks to headmaster Zoraver," Shikhar Dhawan wrote along with the video.

Shikhar Dhawan shared the video on his Instagram story.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Of course, it must not have been too difficult a task for Zoraver, as Dhawan does not quite boast of a head full of hair.

Dhawan himself had joked about his hairstyle a few weeks back, when he shared a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a funny wig with colourful hair.

"Finally got some hair," Shikhar Dhawan captioned the picture on Instagram.

Dhawan will be seen playing for Delhi Capitals if and when the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) takes place.

The Indian opener adopted two dogs recently. Sharing the news on Twitter, Dhawan posted a couple of pictures posing with his two "new family members", with his son Zoraver also sitting beside him in one of the pictures.

Promoted

In his post, the left-handed opener also revealed the names of the two latest additions to his family.

"Adopted these cuties today. Chloe and Valentine our new family members #desidogs," Dhawan tweeted.