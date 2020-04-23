Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Shikhar Dhawan Locks Horns With Son Zoravar In "Quarantine Premier League". Watch

Updated: 23 April 2020 11:17 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter to post a video of him batting against his son Zoravar amid coronavirus lockdown.

Shikhar Dhawan was sledged hilariously by his son Zoravar. © Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan, who is spending time at home amid coronavirus lockdown, took to Twitter to share a video of him batting against his son Zoravar in what the Indian cricketer called a "Quarantine Premier League" match. "Quarantine Premier League ka sabse gripping moment Dhawan vs Dhawan," Shikhar Dhawan captioned the video on the micro-blogging site. The ongoing health crisis has put the sporting world to a standstill. Major sports events are either cancelled or postponed as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Dhawan had urged people to help animals during the lockdown. Dhawan had posted a video on Twitter to talk about the problems that animals are facing at the moment. 

"During this lockdown, a lot of animals/birds who were dependent on us for their daily food are now going to go hungry. Humble request to you to put out food/water bowls outside your homes. From the safety of our homes, save some souls," he said.

Sports across the globe took a massive hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. The 2020 edition of the league was scheduled to start on March 29.

With 1,409 new cases and 41 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 21,393 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Apart from cricket, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was postponed by a year while one of Tennis' biggest competition Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II.

(With ANI inputs)

Shikhar Dhawan
