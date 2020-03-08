Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya Return As India Announce 15-Member Squad For 3-Match ODI Series Against South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to India's One-Day International (ODI) squad as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for 3-match ODI series against South Africa . Hardik Pandya, who recently scored a whirlwind knock of 158 off 55 deliveries in a local Twenty20 game, is back in the team after a gap of more than five months. Shubman Gill has also been named in the squad that will take on South Africa in India's last international series before the Indian Premier League kicks off.

Hardik underwent a surgery after suffering a lower-back injury five months ago while Dhawan suffered a shoulder injury in an ODI series against Australia at home.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was kept out of the mix with the limited overs vice-captain still recovering from a calf injury he suffered during the fifth T20I of the New Zealand tour at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Kedar Jadhav was also dropped from the squad.

India were outplayed in their last ODI series against New Zealand, where they were whitewashed 0-3 in the 50-over format.

On the other hand, South Africa will be high on confidence after their recent series sweep against Australia at home. Janneman Malan, playing his first ODI series, impressed one and all and was added to the South African squad that will travel to India.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.