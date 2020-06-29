Shikhar Dhawan is spending his time well during the coronavirus lockdown by sharing amusing posts on his social media. On Monday, the Indian opener posted a picture of himself wearing a funny wig with some colourful hair-like stuff on it. "Finally got some hair," Shikhar Dhawan captioned the picture on Instagram. Cricket is on a halt all across the globe due to coronavirus pandemic and will resume only with a three-match Test series between England and the West Indies, starting on July 8.

Dhawan will be seen playing for Delhi Capitals if and when the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) commences.

The Indian opener adopted two dogs recently. Sharing the news on the micro-blogging site, Dhawan posted a couple of pictures posing with his two "new family members", with his son Zoravar also sitting beside him in one of the pictures.

In his post, the left-handed opener also revealed the names of the two latest additions to his family.

"Adopted these cuties today. Chloe and Valentine our new family members #desidogs," Dhawan tweeted.

Every now and then, Dhawan comes up with a hilarious reply on his fellow teammates' social media posts, leaving his followers in splits.

Last week when Hardik Pandya turned chef and shared pictures showcasing his culinary skills, Dhawan's comment tickled everyone's funny bones.

"Never too late to try your hand at learning something new. Chef duties at the Pandya household. Swipe for the dish. PS dish is cheese butter masala," the Indian all-rounder had captioned his post.

To which Dhawan had replied: "Bilkul bhai tuney hi banaya hoga."

For Dhawan, IPL was of much more significance than other players as he was coming off an injury break and he would have been eyeing to use the cash-rich league to prove his match-fitness and strengthen his case to make a comeback into the national team.