 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan Enjoys Time Off Cricket, Spends Quality Time With Family. Watch

Updated: 07 October 2018 13:47 IST

Shikhar Dhawan failed to make the cut in the team for the home Test series against Windies.

Shikhar Dhawan Enjoys Time Off Cricket, Spends Quality Time With Family. Watch
Shikhar Dhawan scored 342 runs in 5 matches during the Asia Cup. © Instagram

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was not included in the 15-man squad for the home series against the Windies. Despite his exclusion, Dhawan is enjoying his time off cricket with his family. The stylish left-hander spent some quality time with his loved ones. Posting a video on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, Dhawan shared the fun moments he had with his children. "Bacho ke saath bachey bane ka maza hi kuch aur hai ??. #withmykids #beingakid #familygoals #bestmoments," Dhawan posted. 

After a gruelling tour of England, immediately followed by the 14-day Asia Cup, opener Dhawan failed to make the cut in the team for the home Test series against Windies. Dhawan had an under-par Test series in England where he was not able to cross the 50-run mark for a single time. In the four Tests he played during the series, Dhawan managed a total of 162 runs.

However, he made amends in the recently-concluded Asia Cup making up for his poor performance in England after putting on a stupendous show with the bat. During the Asia Cup, where India clinched the title for the record seventh time, Dhawan returned to form, earning man of the series award. In the five matches that he played during the tournament, Dhawan scored 342 runs that included two centuries.

Dhawan's first century came in the India's opening match against Hong Kong where he scored 127 runs. His second ton of the tournament came against Pakistan in the Super Four encounter where India comfortably defeated the arch rivals by nine wickets.
 
India defeated Bangladesh in the final of the Asia Cup by three wickets. 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dhawan was adjourned man of the series in the Asia Cup
  • Dhawan scored 342 runs in 5 matches during the Asia Cup
  • Dhawan had an under-par Test series in England
Related Articles
Gandhi Jayanti: Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi
Gandhi Jayanti: Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi
India vs Windies: Harbhajan Singh, Fans Blast Selectors Over Rohit Sharma Test Snub
India vs Windies: Harbhajan Singh, Fans Blast Selectors Over Rohit Sharma Test Snub
Post Asia Cup Triumph, Rohit Sharma And Shikhar Dhawan Ascend In ICC ODI Rankings
Post Asia Cup Triumph, Rohit Sharma And Shikhar Dhawan Ascend In ICC ODI Rankings
Virat Kohli To Lead India For 2-Match Test Series vs Windies, Shikhar Dhawan Misses Out
Virat Kohli To Lead India For 2-Match Test Series vs Windies, Shikhar Dhawan Misses Out
Asia Cup: Shikhar Dhawan Shares His "Best Moment" From India vs Bangladesh Final
Asia Cup: Shikhar Dhawan Shares His "Best Moment" From India vs Bangladesh Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.