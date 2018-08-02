Shikhar Dhawan Marks Wife Aesha's Birthday With Emotional Message

India opener Shikhar Dhawan celebrated wife Aesha's birthday with an emotional message and a beautiful picture with his wife. "Wish u a very happy birthday my Love, have a great one. Thanks for making my life complete. Being d pillar of our family," Dhawan 's post read. Shikhar Dhawan was included in the Indian playing XI in place of Cheteshwar Pujara for the opening Test against England at Edgbaston. Dhawan was in dodgy form in the only practice match India played in England ahead of the first Test.

Wish u a very happy birthday my Love, have a great one. Thanks for making my life complete. Being d pillar of our family. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/mpomuGgYxm — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 2, 2018

India kicked off their England tour on a high, winning the Twenty20 International series 2-1 but Dhawan failed to deliver with the bat. He scored just 19 runs in three matches at an average of 6.33.

Playing all three matches in the ODI series, Dhawan scored 120 runs at an average of 40.00.

Despite his dismal run, Dhawan has been given chance ahead of Test specialist Pujara, who had gone nine Test innings without a century. He has averaged only 14.33 in 12 Championship innings for Yorkshire this season.

Dhawan has played 30 Tests in his career so far and scored 2153 runs at an average of 43.93, including 7 centuries and 5 half-centuries.

Overall, the 32-year-old has played 4 Tests against England and scored just 122 runs at an average of 20.33.