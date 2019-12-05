As Shikhar Dhawan grew a year older on Thursday, the Board of Control For Cricket in Indian (BCCI) led wishes for the stylish left-hander on his 34th birthday. Shikhar Dhawan, born on this day in 1985, completed his schooling from St. Mark's Senior Secondary Public School in Meera Bagh, New Delhi. He began cricket training at the age of 12 years. Dhawan, who made his international debut in 2010, has been a key for the national team in the International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments. "Wishing the ever smiling and entertaining @SDhawan25 a very Happy Birthday#TeamIndia #HappyBirthdayShikhar," the BCCI tweeted.

"34 Tests, 133 ODIs, 58 T20Is, 9,337 international runs. The stylish India opener was the highest run-getter at the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, playing a vital role in guiding his side win the title. Happy Birthday to Shikhar Dhawan," the ICC tweeted.

"Happy birthday mera jatta, have a blast and keep smiling always," Hardik Pandya tweeted along with a picture with Shikhar Dhawan from the World Cup 2019.

Dhawan will be next seen in action during the limited overs series against the West Indies, which gets underway from Friday. India will host the West Indies for three match Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and as many One-Day Internationals (ODIs), which concludes on December 22 in Cuttack.

Dhawan has scored 2315 Test runs, 5518 runs in ODIs and 1504 runs in the shortest format of the game. He holds the average of 44.50 in the ODIs and has proved to be crucial for India as an opener.