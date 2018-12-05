 
Shikhar Dhawan Turns 33, Wishes Pour In For 'Gabbar' Of Indian Team

Updated: 05 December 2018 17:41 IST

Shikhar Dhawan was named man of the series in the recently-concluded T20 International (T20I) series against Australia.

Shikhar Dhawan so far has played 24 Tests, 115 ODIs and 46 T20Is for India. © AFP

India opener Shikhar Dhawan turned 33 on Wednesday and birthday wishes for the swashbuckling left-hander poured in from all quarters. Dhawan, who last represented India in the T20 International (T20I) series against Australia, was named man of the series in the three-match contest. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) led the birthday wishes for ‘Gabbar´ posting a video of a scintillating century from the India opener. Along with the Indian cricket board, cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag were among many others extending the birthday greetings to Dhawan.

Responding to all the love and affection, Dhawan posted a video on Twitter thanking everyone for the blessings.

Dhawan, who is currently enjoying time with the family, was left out of the 18-man Test squad for the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia, scheduled to begin from December 6. After a string of poor performances in the longest format, BCCI decided to drop Dhawan for the series Down Under.

Recently, Dhawan opened up on his ouster from the Test team. He admitted that he was upset after being dropped but said he has moved on and is now in a good frame of mind. He said that he is enjoying his time off and training hard to get fitter.

Still an integral part of the limited-overs setup, the opener said that he is now focusing on the World Cup scheduled to take place in England in May next year. Talking about his experience in England, Dhawan said he is expecting to score a lot of runs at the top and provide the team with good starts in the tournament. 

Dhawan so far has played 24 Tests, 115 ODIs and 46 T20Is for India.

