 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Sheffield Shield Match In Australia Suspended Due To Dangerous MCG Pitch

Updated: 07 December 2019 11:51 IST

A decision to call off play was made on Day 1 of the Sheffield Shield clash between Victoria and Western Australia after several batsmen were hit by rising deliveries.

Sheffield Shield Match In Australia Suspended Due To Dangerous MCG Pitch
Shaun Marsh was among the batsmen to be hit multiple times by balls from fast bowlers that rose sharply. © Cricket Australia/Twitter

Play was suspended indefinitely Saturday during a domestic game due to a dangerous pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, just weeks before it is due to host the traditional Boxing Day Test. A decision to call off play was made on day one of the Sheffield Shield clash between Victoria and Western Australia after several batsmen were hit by rising deliveries. "The Sheffield Shield match at the MCG has been suspended indefinitely," Cricket Australia tweeted. It said on its website that the move followed talks between the umpires and captains Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh.

Marsh was among the batsmen to be battered multiple times by balls from fast bowlers that rose sharply and unexpectedly on the lively pitch.

One that caught Marcus Stoinis in the ribs proved the final straw.

According to the official website, officials are hopeful of starting at 10am local time on Sunday's second day but it remains to be seen whether the wicket will be deemed to safe to play on.

Playing conditions for the Sheffield Shield dictate that if an abandoned game can't be rescheduled or relocated, points will be split between the two sides.

The match is the last one at the MCG before the second Test between Australia and New Zealand on December 26, giving cricket officials little time to rectify the issue.

In recent times the pitch has been criticised for being lifeless.

After the Boxing Day Test against England in 2017, the International Cricket Council rated it "poor" for offering little for the bowlers.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Shaun Edward Marsh Shaun Marsh Peter Handscomb Melbourne Cricket Ground Melbourne Cricket Ground Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Day 1 of match between Victoria and Western Australia called off
  • Decision made due to a dangerous pitch at the MCG
  • MCG is set to host Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test on December 26
Related Articles
Indra Nooyi Urges Fans To Watch
Indra Nooyi Urges Fans To Watch ''Special'' ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final
Twitter Goes Wild After India
Twitter Goes Wild After India's Historic ODI Series Win In Australia
India vs Australia, Highlights 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni Special Gives India 1st Bilateral ODI Series Win In Australia
India vs Australia, Highlights 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni Special Gives India 1st Bilateral ODI Series Win In Australia
MS Dhoni Regaining Form Is A Promising Thing For India, Says Shikhar Dhawan
MS Dhoni Regaining Form Is A Promising Thing For India, Says Shikhar Dhawan
Australia Include Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake In Playing XI For Third ODI Against India
Australia Include Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake In Playing XI For Third ODI Against India
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.