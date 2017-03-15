Shashank Manohar Quits As ICC Chairman

Shashank Manohar has resigned as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). According to reports, Manohar has quit as boss of world cricket's governing body citing personal reasons.The surprise move comes shortly after the ICC was embroiled in a controversy when it refused to take any action against Australian captain Steve Smith in the 'brain fade' issue in the Bengaluru Test.That decision was criticised by several former and current players, including Sunil Gavaskar and South African Faf du Plessis.

However, according to highly-placed sources, Manohar has decided to quit as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seems to have gained enough ground to block the constitutional and financial reforms that were set to be passed by the ICC at its next board meeting.

Any reform to be passed needs 2/3rd majority but BCCI, in all likelihood, has managed to get Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on its side.

It is understood that Manohar, expecting a loss of face, has resigned with immediate effect.

"I was elected unopposed as the first independent Chairman of ICC last year. I have tried to do my best and have tried to be fair and impartial in deciding matters in the functioning of the Board and in matters related to Member Boards along with the able support of all Directors," Manohar has stated in his resignation letter.

"However, for personal reasons it is not possible for me to hold the august office of ICC Chairman and hence I am tendering my resignation as Chairman with immediate effect.

"I take this opportunity to thank all the Directors, the Management and staff of ICC for supporting me wholeheartedly. I wish ICC all the very best and hope it achieves greater heights," he concluded.

Manohar had last year resigned from the BCCI citing his inability to carry out Lodha Committee reforms in toto. His detractors in BCCI at that time had said he left a sinking ship for the safer confines of the ICC.

(With inputs from PTI)