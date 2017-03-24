Shashank Manohar defers decision to step down as ICC chairman

Shashank Manohar has defered his recent decision to step down from his post as ICC chairman.

Shashank Manohar has defered his recent decision to step down from his post as ICC chairman. © AFP

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar on Friday agreed to defer his recent decision to step down from his post following an ICC Board resolution to request him to remain in post was passed with overwhelming support earlier this week. In a significant show of support for Manohar, the world cricket body Board asked him to withdraw his resignation or at the very least defer it until the ongoing process relating to governance and financial restructuring are completed.

"I respect the sentiments expressed by the directors and the confidence they have reposed in me. In the light of this, and although my decision to depart due to personal reasons has not changed, I am willing to continue as chairman till the responsibility as per the resolution is complete," Manohar stated in an ICC release.

"I have duty to work with my colleagues to enable a smooth transition and continue our work on the governance of the ICC."

Manohar, a two-time former BCCI president, had last week resigned from his post as ICC chairman citing personal reasons, abruptly ending his two-year tenure in a mere eight months.

Cricket Australia Chairman David Peever said: "This resolution is a clear indication that whilst the Board may not yet agree on the detail of our reform process, we are committed to the overarching philosophies of it.

"We all believe that Shashank should be the man to see it through and whilst respectful of a decision made for personal reasons, we are delighted that he has agreed to remain in post until the completion of the 2017 Annual Conference where we can elect a successor."

BCCI's Vikram Limaye added: "It is important that the current issues are resolved to everyone's satisfaction. We had a productive meeting with Mr Manohar recently (prior to his resignation) wherein we outlined the concerns of BCCI on the financial model and governance issues and our suggestions for resolution. We are committed to working with ICC for a satisfactory resolution of these issues."

(With PTI Inputs)