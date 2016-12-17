 
Sharad Pawar Steps Down As President of Mumbai Cricket Association

Updated: 17 December 2016 20:09 IST

Sharad Pawar announced his decision to step down at a managing committee meet of MCA on Saturday

Sharad Pawar had announced his intention to quit from the post in July, earlier this year. © AFP

Nationalist Congress Party chief and cricket administrator Sharad Pawar has stepped down as the president of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Pawar announced the decision at a managing committee meet of MCA on Saturday. The former BCCI chairman and ICC president had been elected to the post in 2012, after holding office from 2001 to 2010.

His decision to quit has come after the Lodha committee's recommendation that cricket administrators must not hold office for two consecutive terms and should be below 70 years of age.

"The Supreme Court has taken a decision that officials above 70 years of age should not remain in cricket bodies. This decision is applicable to me. That is why I am resigning from the position of MCA president and I request you (secretary) to accept it," the NCP supremo said in his resignation letter to MCA.

Sharad Pawar had announced his intention to quit from the post in July, earlier this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

